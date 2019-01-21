Man pours hot milk on teen daughter for interfering while he assaulted his son, arrested

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 38-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly throwing hot milk on his 16-year-old daughter in Choolaimedu. The victim is a class 10 student, said police. Police said that on Saturday evening, the girl’s brother Santhosh was playing outside and her father Venkatesan (38), who was drunk, asked him to come inside the house.

As he refused, Venkatesan grew furious and started assaulting him. When the 16-year-old girl prevented her father from beating her brother, he grew furious and threw hot milk on her. Venkatesan was inebriated when the incident happened, said police.

She was rushed to the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital where doctors said she had sustained 10 per cent burns. Based on her complaint, Venkatesan was arrested.