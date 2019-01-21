Four years later, MTC ordered to pay Rs 12.58 lakh to accident victim’s family

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Four years after a passenger was thrown out of an MTC bus and died of injuries, the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal has ordered the Metropolitan Transport Corporation to pay a compensation of Rs 12.58 lakh to the family members of the victim.

The passenger was standing inside the bus and the sudden application of brakes led to the accident, killing the victim. On July 20, 2015, V Palanyandi, a resident of Mylapore, was travelling in the MTC bus and while nearing Anna Square, the driver applied sudden brakes and subsequently, the passenger was thrown out and later, died in the hospital. The accident occurred only due to the rash and negligent driving of the driver, said the petition.

The family members of the victim, including his wife, father, mother and sisters, prayed to the tribunal to provide them adequate compensation since Palanyandi was the sole breadwinner of the family, earning a monthly income of Rs 15,000.

The MTC counsel, denying the allegations levelled by the family, said that the deceased boarded the bus consuming alcohol, in spite of the advice given by the conductor and other passengers and he was standing near the entrance without holding the handlebar and fell down. The accident occurred only due to the negligence of the deceased, the counsel said.

The tribunal headed by K Ayyappan observed that there was no evidence to prove that the bus driver was not responsible for the accident except the testimony from the driver himself. Hence, the tribunal concluded that the accident occurred only due to the rash and negligent driving of the bus driver and rejected all claims of the MTC.

The tribunal, based on the income and age of the deceased, ordered a compensation of Rs 12,58,000 to the family of the victim.