No tall order for this cupcake tower at Forum Vijaya Mall

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Each row of the 41-foot tall structure at Forum Vijaya Mall had a number of vanilla cupcakes, with white buttercream frosting on top. As a few volunteers filled each row with cupcakes, others helped fortify the structure, which stood tall in the Mall, catching the eye of shoppers as they passed.

The 41.8-feet tower set the Guinness World Record for the tallest cupcake tower, beating the previous record, which stood at 35 feet which was held by a South African organisation. Consisting 18,818 cupcakes, this feat was jointly organised by the Food Consulate and Preethi Kitchen Appliances. S Subramanian, MD, Preethi Kitchen Appliances, and M Mohamed Ali, director, Food Consulate were presented with the Guinness World Record certificate. The cupcakes were later distributed to NGOs in the city.

According to chef Jains Paul, the team worked in four shifts of 15 people each, and prepared 192 pieces per batch. Chefs from the Food Consulate spent 27 hours to prepare 1,411 kg of batter to make cupcakes, using Preethi Zodiac Mixer-Grinder. “Records are something that can take consumers faster and closer to a product. We wanted to have a platform to showcase the durability and reliability of this product. We wanted to show that it could also make cupckaes, not just idli or dosa batter,” said G Swethasagar, GM, marketing, Preethi Kitchen Appliances.

With their five-month diploma course in Baking and Patisserie held at their premises in Velachery, Food Consulate works towards producing qualified chefs in the city.