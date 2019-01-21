Home Cities Chennai

No tall order for this cupcake tower at Forum Vijaya Mall

Chefs from the Food Consulate spent 27 hours to prepare 1,411 kg of batter to make cupcakes, using Preethi Zodiac Mixer-Grinder.

Published: 21st January 2019 02:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2019 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

cupcake tower

The chefs prepared 192 cupcakes per batch | D Kishore Kumar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Each row of the 41-foot tall structure at Forum Vijaya Mall had a number of vanilla cupcakes, with white buttercream frosting on top. As a few volunteers filled each row with cupcakes, others helped fortify the structure, which stood tall in the Mall, catching the eye of shoppers as they passed.

The 41.8-feet tower set the Guinness World Record for the tallest cupcake tower, beating the previous record, which stood at 35 feet which was held by a South African organisation. Consisting 18,818 cupcakes, this feat was jointly organised by the Food Consulate and Preethi Kitchen Appliances. S Subramanian, MD, Preethi Kitchen Appliances, and M Mohamed Ali, director, Food Consulate were presented with the Guinness World Record certificate. The cupcakes were later distributed to NGOs in the city.

According to chef Jains Paul, the team worked in four shifts of 15 people each, and prepared 192 pieces per batch. Chefs from the Food Consulate spent 27 hours to prepare 1,411 kg of batter to make cupcakes, using Preethi Zodiac Mixer-Grinder. “Records are something that can take consumers faster and closer to a product. We wanted to have a platform to showcase the durability and reliability of this product. We wanted to show that it could also make cupckaes, not just idli or dosa batter,” said G Swethasagar, GM, marketing, Preethi Kitchen Appliances.

With their five-month diploma course in Baking and Patisserie held at their premises in Velachery, Food Consulate works towards producing qualified chefs in the city.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Forum Vijaya Mall

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
This photo shows the moon during a total lunar eclipse, seen from Los Angeles, Sunday Jan. 20, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Glimpses of the Supermoon and Total Lunar Eclipse
A participant runs with a Tricolour at Bandra-Worli Sea Link during Mumbai Marathon 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Get, Set, Go: High spirits at Mumbai Marathon 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp