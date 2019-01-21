Home Cities Chennai

Podi power

Trupti, which means contentment in Tamil, offers sambar podi, idli podi, paruppu podi, ellu (sesame) podi, rasam podi, and porridge powder (made of pearl millet, finger millet (ragi), and more.

Published: 21st January 2019 02:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2019 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

Podi-Power

(From left) Swathi Priyaa, Sowmia Lakkshme, Janani Natarajan and Swarna Sundaresan (seated)  Nakshatra Krishnamoorthy

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A plateful of steaming idlis tempered with spicy podi, a spoon of paruppu podi mixed with hot rice and ghee... the power of flavours is in the podi details. Four women are spicing up meals for Chennaiites. Started a month ago, their brand Trupti, which means contentment in Tamil, offers sambar podi, idli podi, paruppu podi, ellu (sesame) podi, rasam podi, and porridge powder (made of pearl millet, finger millet (ragi), chana dal, maize and wheat).

On December 14, 2018, mother-daughter duo — Swarna Sundaresan, a homemaker, and Swathi Priyaa, an MSc medical microbiology graduate — conceptualised the idea of the brand. Her sister Sowmia Lakkshme and friend Janani Natarajan managed the marketing end. “Five years back, we prepared an assorted sweet box with traditional delicacies for Deepawali and circulated it among our friends and family. It turned out to be a successful attempt. My mother has been making spice powders for several years now and they’ve been popular through the word of mouth. The powder stays fresh for a few months but not the aroma. Although it’s a competitive field, the method of preparation, no preservatives or adulteration, and authenticity are all what set us apart,” said Swathi.

With their base in Anna Nagar where they live, the duo prepares the powders in-house. The raw materials for the powder are purchased from a nearby market. They’re segregated, cleaned and roasted at home after which, they’re taken to a grinding machine mill. In order to retain the originality of flavours, no two spices are mixed. Every powder has a different colour, aroma, and texture. The final products are weighed, packed in aluminium foil paper and sealed. Initially, a sample of 100 grams is given and later, based on orders, powders in 250 and 500 grams packets are couriered to places within Chennai.

“I belong to the village of Mayavaram near Sirgazhi. These are the recipes of my mother. During those days, the fresh produce from our own farm would be sourced and dried in our Agraharam (neighbourhood of a village that consists rows of houses on either side). Working women and hostel students are our clients. These powders won’t take much time or effort to prepare and are pocket-friendly,” said Swarna, recollecting her childhood days. They’re reaching out to gated communities and hostels in their ambit with sample packets. The brand also makes curry leaf powder. Upon orders, specific powders can be customised and prepared. Currently, they courier only in Chennai. Idli powder for 100 gram starts from 25. Prices differ based on the choice and quantity of powder.

For details call: 9080592908/trupti41218@gmail.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
This photo shows the moon during a total lunar eclipse, seen from Los Angeles, Sunday Jan. 20, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Glimpses of the Supermoon and Total Lunar Eclipse
A participant runs with a Tricolour at Bandra-Worli Sea Link during Mumbai Marathon 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Get, Set, Go: High spirits at Mumbai Marathon 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp