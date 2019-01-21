Reminiscing the Summer of ‘69 at Madras Medical College

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: It was a day of laughter and love, reminiscing and reliving at the Madras Medical College as students of the 1969 batch walked through the portals of the college as distinguished alumni to celebrate 50 years since they began their journey in medicine.

Dressed in the college colours, all the men wore crisp maroon shirts while the women sported saris. Amid cheering, hooting, cackling and constant chatter, professors and batchmates were honoured for their contribution to the field.

“I got in touch with the group in 2017 and have not stopped talking to them since,” said S Udayashankar, a psychiatrist from Toronto. “I feel young being with all of them. It takes me back to the time I joined college and I’m so proud of this institution. Each one of my batchmates is a gem and is doing such great work.”

There were a number of people who had flown down to the city from the USA, Canada and the UK to be part of the week-long celebration. Organisers said nearly 230 people were part of the celebrations with 150 alumni and 80 family members.

The group has been meeting once a year in India in addition to planning trips to various destinations across the world.

“I feel young because they all look old,” Dr B Bhaskar Raju, retired professor of Pediatric Gastro Enterology at Madras Medical College, chuckled. “Many of us are visiting the college after many years. We are all going to go to the Anatomy block that we call the ‘Red Fort’ and take a tour of the new college. And on Monday, about 150 of us are travelling to Sri Lanka on holiday.”

The group has been meeting once a year in India in addition to planning trips to various destinations across the world. To commemorate 40 years since they joined medical school, the alumni contributed towards an e-library in the college. This year they look to illuminate the ‘Red Fort’ with facade lighting.

“The college has really grown and I don’t recognise any of the buildings apart from the statue in front. I am seeing many of my classmates after 45 years. I couldn’t recognise so many of them, especially the boys because many of them have lost hair!” said Dr Shantha Swaminathan, who practices internal medicine and geriatric and hospice in the US.

One of the reasons the batch has managed to keep the unity even after graduating is because of the lack of jealousy, said Dr Prema R, an eye specialist at Westminster Health Care in the city.“What happens often is that some people do very well while others get left behind,” she said. “It is different with our batch because everybody has made it big in their chosen specialities and there is no jealousy. It is so great to be back here after so many years. Fifty years ago when we joined college, none of us thought we would be together like this.”