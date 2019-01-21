Home Cities Chennai

Reminiscing the Summer of ‘69 at Madras Medical College

Organisers said nearly 230 people were part of the celebrations with 150 alumni and 80 family members.

Published: 21st January 2019 02:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2019 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: It was a day of laughter and love, reminiscing and reliving at the Madras Medical College as students of the 1969 batch walked through the portals of the college as distinguished alumni to celebrate 50 years since they began their journey in medicine.

Dressed in the college colours, all the men wore crisp maroon shirts while the women sported saris. Amid cheering, hooting, cackling and constant chatter, professors and batchmates were honoured for their contribution to the field.

“I got in touch with the group in 2017 and have not stopped talking to them since,” said S Udayashankar, a psychiatrist from Toronto. “I feel young being with all of them. It takes me back to the time I joined college and I’m so proud of this institution. Each one of my batchmates is a gem and is doing such great work.”

There were a number of people who had flown down to the city from the USA, Canada and the UK to be part of the week-long celebration. Organisers said nearly 230 people were part of the celebrations with 150 alumni and 80 family members.

The group has been meeting once a year in India in addition to planning trips to various destinations across the world.

“I feel young because they all look old,” Dr B Bhaskar Raju, retired professor of Pediatric Gastro Enterology at Madras Medical College, chuckled. “Many of us are visiting the college after many years. We are all going to go to the Anatomy block that we call the ‘Red Fort’ and take a tour of the new college. And on Monday, about 150 of us are travelling to Sri Lanka on holiday.”

The group has been meeting once a year in India in addition to planning trips to various destinations across the world. To commemorate 40 years since they joined medical school, the alumni contributed towards an e-library in the college. This year they look to illuminate the ‘Red Fort’ with facade lighting.

“The college has really grown and I don’t recognise any of the buildings apart from the statue in front. I am seeing many of my classmates after 45 years. I couldn’t recognise so many of them, especially the boys because many of them have lost hair!” said Dr Shantha Swaminathan, who practices internal medicine and geriatric and hospice in the US.

One of the reasons the batch has managed to keep the unity even after graduating is because of the lack of jealousy, said Dr Prema R, an eye specialist at Westminster Health Care in the city.“What happens often is that some people do very well while others get left behind,” she said. “It is different with our batch because everybody has made it big in their chosen specialities and there is no jealousy. It is so great to be back here after so many years. Fifty years ago when we joined college, none of us thought we would be together like this.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madras Medical College

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
This photo shows the moon during a total lunar eclipse, seen from Los Angeles, Sunday Jan. 20, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Glimpses of the Supermoon and Total Lunar Eclipse
A participant runs with a Tricolour at Bandra-Worli Sea Link during Mumbai Marathon 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Get, Set, Go: High spirits at Mumbai Marathon 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp