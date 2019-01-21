Rs 19 crore worth stock sold at Chennai book fair this year

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The 42nd edition of Chennai Book Fair concluded on a high note on Sunday with record- breaking sales this year. According to the organisers, the 17-day-long book fair registered a record sale of Rs 19 crore while it received a footfall of over 14 lakh visitors. The fair was organised by The Booksellers and Publishers Association of South India.

Notably, in 2018 the book fair registered sales of Rs 15 crore and 12 lakh people visited the fair. The overwhelming sales and response of people this year have brought smiles on the faces of the organisers as well as the book publishers, who participated in the fair. “The book fair was a grand success this year. The fair this time drew a record number of visitors and sales. Preliminary calculations reveal that the fair raked in a sales revenue of Rs 19 crore,” said S.Vairavan, president of BAPASI.

Organisers have recorded a sales of Rs 18 crore till Saturday and on Sunday alone over one lakh book lovers visited the fair and purchased books worth Rs 1 crore. Over 75 lakh books were sold during the 17-day-long fair, which started on January 4. “The level of participation of the people was highlight of the book fair. The crowd at the fair clearly reflects that it is a misconception that habit of reading books is dying in this online age,” said Javed Sheikh, owner of a stall at the fair. At least 820 book stalls were set up in the fair.

To ensure that people don’t have to waste time standing in long queues to visit the book fair, the organisers had introduced online ticket for the first time and the facility turned a hit too. “Over 30,000 tickets of the fair were booked online by people by logging onto the BAPASI website,” added Vairavan. Organisers claimed that books on Tamil literature and history sold like hot cakes in the fair.