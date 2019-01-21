Teach, learn, care

Roshne Balasubramanian By

CHENNAI: Tarak was diagnosed with Deficit in Attention Motor and Perception (DAMP) syndrome when he was eight months old. I was only 23 when he was born, and my knowledge about disabilities was little. When he was diagnosed with DAMP — a syndrome with deficits in attention, motor control and perception, I didn’t realise it was a life-long condition. I was naive and thought it could be cured,” says Mamtha Kumari, seated in her house at Triplicane.

City-based Speech-Language Pathology student Chetna Ashok and her mother Mamtha Kumari, a special educator have tapped their personal experience of being caregivers for 19-year-old Tarak. Since the diagnosis, Mamtha says she has done everything to ensure that her son’s condition doesn’t deteriorate. “There were delays in his milestones — from crawling to walking, it all took its own time. But, all I could do was take him to therapies, engage him in activities at home and be a part of his journey. Every time we adapted to a specific schedule, therapy or treatment, his condition used to change from time to time. That was the challenge this specific syndrome posed,” she explains.

Mamtha faced the challenges head-on with her daughter, and husband, Ashok Chand’s support. “My husband is calm, and he worked hard to support and provide for all of my son’s therapies and so on. My daughter was very young. She is just four years older than Tarak…but even at that age, she played the role of a second mother to him. I am aware that responsibilities came her way very early in life, I sometimes feel bad that I ignored her. But, I didn’t have a choice,” she says and affectionately looks at Chetna.

They catch each other’s eyes and there’s a moment of silence that fills the room. Chetna heaves a sigh and says, “When I was younger, I didn’t know what was happening. My mother used to weave activities for Tarak along with my games. So, spending time with my brother was more play and fun. But, when I grew up and started understanding what was happening, life took a turn.”

Chetna acknowledged her responsibilities, but what she didn’t comprehend was the societal attitude towards her family. “Few friends and members from our extended family behaved differently. There was very less to no acceptance for the fact that my brother was differently abled. There was a negative attitude, and our former house owner even went to an extent of asking us to not allow my brother to play outside the apartment. It was a very dark time...that was one of the reasons we wanted to buy our own house,” she says.

Now the family lives in their own house, but things still don’t seem to look too bright in terms of acceptance. “The same story continues here. But, we have, over the years, learned to look at the brighter side,” she smiles.

Subsequently while taking care of her son, Mamtha also decided to become a special educator to help other families and children with disabilities and in dire situations. “I needed a minimum qualification of class 12 to pursue a course in autism spectrum disorder. But, I had completed only SSLC back in 1990. So, I studied class 12 in NIOS in 2010 and then did a diploma in autism spectrum disorder in 2011,” beams Mamtha.

Today, whenever and wherever she sees a family or caregivers with a child with disability, she approaches them and shares her knowledge and experience. “I do it in an attempt to spread positive attitude and acceptance towards Persons with Disability,” she says.

On the other hand, her daughter Chetna has completed her under graduation in Audiology and Speech-language Pathology and is currently pursuing her master’s degree in Speech-Language Pathology. “I have been to several therapy sessions with my brother. I think the early exposure and the formative experiences opened me and inspired me to tread in this field. This way I can understand my patients and serve them better. I want to help them live a happy life,” she shares.

The mother-daughter duo dream of establishing a centre for children who are differently abled, especially those with psychiatric conditions.