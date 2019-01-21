Home Cities Chennai

WATCH: Chennai man hacked in broad daylight near private college

The victim Kumaresan was returning home after appearing in a court at Poonamallee in a murder case when he was surrounded and killed by the armed gang.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A broad daylight murder of a man on Monday hardly few meters away from a college at Arumbakkam was caught on CCTV camera. 

The video shows three men chasing and hacking a man even as people and the college students watched helpless.

Police said the victim was one Kumaresan, 37, and has a few criminal cases pending against him. 

On Monday, he was returning home after appearing in a court at Poonamallee in a murder case when he was  surrounded and killed by the armed gang.

"At around 11.20 am he had gone to a hotel to have breakfast along with the men when five men entered the hotel with sickles and began chasing him," said a police source.

Kumerasan, ran out of the hotel and three men chased him and hacked to him to death 50 meters away from a private college in Arumbakkam.  The incident was recorded in a CCTV camera installed in a shop nearby.

The men later fled the scene. 

A passerby who witnessed the murder alerted the police who rushed to the spot and recovered the body and sent it to the government hospital for autopsy.

Police said, Kumerasan, had two murder cases registered against him at Chetpet and Choolaimedu and had other cases. 

A case has been registered and further investigations are on.

 

