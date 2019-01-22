Fans have a ball with Chennaiyin Football Club team

Home Cities Chennai

The Chennaiyin Football Club anthem filled the room as fans eagerly awaited the meet and greet session with players from their favourite team to commence.

Dressed in the team’s jersey, the excitement was palpable and the energy infectious. As the three players — Eli Sabiá, Laldinliana Renthlei and Germanpreet Singh — walked into the venue, fans cheered and grinned with glee.

The meet and greet was organised to announce Sarva Yoga Studio (earlier named as Zorba) as the team’s official yoga partner. The players interacted with the fans and spoke about their plans for the rest of the season in addition to providing an insight into the role that diet and exercise play in their fitness regimen.
They signed jerseys and had a small kick-off session with their fans before heading for a private yoga session organised by Sarva.

For 25-year-old Dinesh Raj, it was also a way to meet the players and be pumped for the second half of the season. “We have not had the best season so far. We hope for more wins in the second half of the season!” he said.

Youngest fan

Six-year-old Mohamed Sufian Zarif is the youngest travelling fan of the team. After meeting the players, he said, “I am so happy. I love playing football, and I plan on playing for Chennaiyin Football Club in the 14th season of the Indian Super League because by then I will be older.”

