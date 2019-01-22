Gleneagles Global Health launches chest pain clinic

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Gleneagles Global Health City launched chest pain clinic on Monday. The facility was formally inaugurated by actor Dhanush at a function organised at the hospital.

According to a press release from the hospital, the 24x7 facility was inaugurated in the presence of Dr K Ravindranath, chairman, Gleneagles Global Hospitals. The hospital also launched primary angioplasty support group.

“The chest pain clinic will have dedicated interventional cardiologists round the clock and provide treatment for all kinds of cardiac emergencies. The clinic will also help people understand the symptoms and will provide information regarding prevention of chest pain. Basic tests like ECG, echocardiography screening and cardiac enzymes test will be done at the centre round the clock,” the release added.

“The primary angioplasty support group will be run by heart disease survivors who offer to share their experiences. They also help patients with cardiac diseases to heal emotionally and physically,” the release said.

