Home Cities Chennai

Gleneagles Global Health launches chest pain clinic

Gleneagles Global Health City launched chest pain clinic on Monday.

Published: 22nd January 2019 01:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2019 05:29 AM   |  A+A-

The hospital also launched their primary angioplasty support group

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Gleneagles Global Health City launched chest pain clinic on Monday. The facility was formally inaugurated by actor Dhanush at a function organised at the hospital.

According to a press release from the hospital, the 24x7 facility was inaugurated in the presence of Dr K Ravindranath, chairman, Gleneagles Global Hospitals. The hospital also launched primary angioplasty support group.

“The chest pain clinic will have dedicated interventional cardiologists round the clock and provide treatment for all kinds of cardiac emergencies. The clinic will also help people understand the symptoms and will provide information regarding prevention of chest pain. Basic tests like ECG, echocardiography screening and cardiac enzymes test will be done at the centre round the clock,” the release added.

“The primary angioplasty support group will be run by heart disease survivors who offer to share their experiences. They also help patients with cardiac diseases to heal emotionally and physically,” the release said.

Get it off your chest

The clinic will help people understand the symptoms and will provide information regarding prevention of
chest pain.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gleneagles Global Health City

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
This photo shows the moon during a total lunar eclipse, seen from Los Angeles, Sunday Jan. 20, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Glimpses of the Supermoon and Total Lunar Eclipse
A participant runs with a Tricolour at Bandra-Worli Sea Link during Mumbai Marathon 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Get, Set, Go: High spirits at Mumbai Marathon 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp