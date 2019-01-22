Groove to the beats of marimba

Rochana Mohan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Armed with two sticks, Blessing ‘Bled’ Chaminga sets up a lively beat on his marimba, and begins to sing along. The crowd responds to the Zimbabwean musician’s energy with equal amounts of enthusiasm, and his band, The Dreams, joins into the symphony.

The Dreams, which began in 2015, consists of Chimanga on the marimba and vocals, Blessing Muparutsa on the drums, Tulani Kuwani on the saxophone, and Igiel Njolomah on the bass guitar. Specialising in Afro-jazz music with a strong traditional influence, the band will conduct a workshop at Swarnabhoomi Academy of Music on January 22. “The important aspect of this workshop is to share our music with other young, fellow musicians. We are not bringing anything new. We just want to share our identity as an African band and musicians, and share Africa with them,” said Chimanga. The 28-year-old said there are certain similarities between Indian music and African music. The vocal range that most Indian musicians have is similar to that of African music, and being a marimba player, he feels that the percussion-heavy art forms in India will have no trouble incorporating African rhythm into it.

He hopes that artists can spend time, understand each other’s culture. His love for traditional Afro-jazz started at a young age when he would perform at churches. “The world is still interested in hearing traditional sounds. If we had performed pop music, we wouldn’t have made the impact that we have,” he said, adding that he hopes that his music can also bring about a revival of traditional African music in the industry. Chimanga is also a music teacher in Zimbabwe where he teaches students stage presence and marimba.

Chimanga and The Dream will perform at Swarnabhoomi Academy of Music on January 22. For details, call: 7358000770