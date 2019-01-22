Home Cities Chennai

Groove to the beats of marimba

Armed with two sticks, Blessing ‘Bled’ Chaminga sets up a lively beat on his marimba, and begins to sing along.

Published: 22nd January 2019 02:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2019 05:36 AM   |  A+A-

Blessing ‘Bled’ Chaminga

Blessing ‘Bled’ Chaminga

By Rochana Mohan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Armed with two sticks, Blessing ‘Bled’ Chaminga sets up a lively beat on his marimba, and begins to sing along. The crowd responds to the Zimbabwean musician’s energy with equal amounts of enthusiasm, and his band, The Dreams, joins into the symphony.

The Dreams, which began in 2015, consists of Chimanga on the marimba and vocals, Blessing Muparutsa on the drums, Tulani Kuwani on the saxophone, and Igiel Njolomah on the bass guitar. Specialising in Afro-jazz music with a strong traditional influence, the band will conduct a workshop at Swarnabhoomi Academy of Music on January 22. “The important aspect of this workshop is to share our music with other young, fellow musicians. We are not bringing anything new. We just want to share our identity as an African band and musicians, and share Africa with them,” said Chimanga. The 28-year-old said there are certain similarities between Indian music and African music. The vocal range that most Indian musicians have is similar to that of African music, and being a marimba player, he feels that the percussion-heavy art forms in India will have no trouble incorporating African rhythm into it.

He hopes that artists can spend time, understand each other’s culture. His love for traditional Afro-jazz started at a young age when he would perform at churches. “The world is still interested in hearing traditional sounds. If we had performed pop music, we wouldn’t have made the impact that we have,” he said, adding that he hopes that his music can also bring about a revival of traditional African music in the industry. Chimanga is also a music teacher in Zimbabwe where he teaches students stage presence and marimba.

Chimanga and The Dream will perform at Swarnabhoomi Academy of Music on January 22. For details, call: 7358000770

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chimanga

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
This photo shows the moon during a total lunar eclipse, seen from Los Angeles, Sunday Jan. 20, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Glimpses of the Supermoon and Total Lunar Eclipse
A participant runs with a Tricolour at Bandra-Worli Sea Link during Mumbai Marathon 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Get, Set, Go: High spirits at Mumbai Marathon 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp