Road Over Bridge between Kolathur Main Road and ICF to become reality

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After 15 years, the Road Over Bridge (ROB) connecting Kolathur Main Road and the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) Road is set to take off, with the Southern Railway agreeing to lease out a crucial piece of land to the City Corporation for the work.

The Railways has now agreed to lease out 1,200 square metres of land, which belonged to the ICF, to the Corporation for a period of 35 years and the project is now at the tendering stage.

“We had initially tried to take it forward without paying money, but there was nothing that could be done because the railway board policy is such. We have now agreed to pay Rs 10.75 crore for the lease,” said a Corporation official. The total project cost is estimated to be Rs 60 crore, that is to be split between the Corporation and the Railways.

The ROB, that will connect Kolathur Main Road and E Seeyalam Street near the ICF, will have a total length of 560 metres. The Railways, which will carry out the portion of work across the tracks, will work on a 80-metre stretch while the Corporation will lay approaches in the remaining 480 metre stretch, said Corporation sources.

The two-lane bridge is to be 8.5 metres wide. “It was initially proposed to clear the congestion at the level crossing LC1,” said a senior Corporation official. The ROB is expected to benefit commuters in Villivakkam, Anna Nagar, Kolathur, Korattur and Perambur. Mohanavel, a resident of Villivakkam, said that while work on the ROB would be a welcome move, access to the bridge was also important.

“The blocks in the existing road from Nathamuni junction that leads to the subway and in turn, to the proposed ROB, should be cleared. Access from the ICF junction to the bridge should also be ensured for the bridge to serve its full purpose,” he said.

Team effort

The Railways, which will carry out the portion of work across the tracks, will work on a 80-metre stretch while the Corporation will lay approaches in the remaining 480 metre stretch, said Corporation sources

