Chennai suburban railway network to get longest circular rail route soon

CHENNAI: With the completion of the 9.5-km detour, new line between Thakkolam and Arakkonam in Kancheepuram-Arakkonam section, the Chennai suburban railway network now has got the country’s longest circular route covering 235.5km.

The newly laid electrified line between will be inspected by the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) on January 25 and is expected to be thrown open for transportation by February-end, according to official sources. The project was executed by the Construction Wing of the Railways.

The completion of the new electrified line would enable the Railways to operate trains in circular route of Chennai Beach (0 km)-Tambaram (28.6km)-Chengalpattu (59.6km)-Kancheepuram (95.6km)-Arakkonam (123.5km)-Tiruvallur (162.3km)-Perambur (225.5km)- Chennai Beach ( 232.5km).

“So far, the Kolkata suburban railway had the longest circular route — 35 km. Once the new line is thrown open for transportation, the Chennai suburban railway will earn the distinction of having the longest circular route in the country,” said a senior official from the Southern Railway.

The Commissioner of Railway Safety will inspect the track physically and conduct a high-speed trial on January 25. Presently, the Tirupathi-Puducherry passenger train, Chengalpattu-Arakkonam passenger trains and four weekly express trains are operated with diesel locos in the Kancheepuram-Arakkonam section. “The Beach-Thirumalpur Mainline Electric Multiple Unit passenger is likely to get extended up to Arakkonam. Initially two local trains are planned in the circular route, but a final decision is yet to be taken,” the official said.

Passengers from Kancheepuram, Kaveripakkam, Ocheri, Thirumalpur and nearby villages will now get train connectivity with both Arakkonam and Chengalpattu.The laying of the new line as part of electrification of the 27.9-km Arakkonam-Kancheepuram section has been delayed for more than 10 years, after INS Rajali Naval Airbase near Arakkonam opposed it for safety reasons. However, the Defence Ministry, later, agreed to bear the cost of the detour alignment of railway track for 9.5km between Arakkonam and Thakkolam.

In 2016 after an inordinate delay, the works commenced after the Defence Ministry deposited Rs 54.57 crore with the Railways. The project again hit a roadblock after the state government refused to allow setting up of a level-crossing on the Ocheri road. After discussions, government granted permission with a precondition that a subway be built at the earliest.