Home Cities Chennai

Rs 4 lakh relief ordered for father and son illegally held by police in Chennai

G Ravi, who was working in a hotel in George Town as manager, told the commission that his wife was murdered in January 2012 by two men who were posing as police personnel.

Published: 22nd January 2019 02:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2019 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

jail, prison, behind bars

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State Human Rights Commission on Monday ordered 3 lakh to be paid as compensation to a man who was allegedly detained illegally, along with his son, following his wife’s murder in 2012. A compensation of 1 lakh was ordered to be paid to the son.

G Ravi, who was working in a hotel in George Town as manager, told the commission that his wife was murdered in January 2012 by two men who were posing as police personnel. His wife, Ambika, was a whistle-blower in Kancheepuram Central Co-operative Bank, Porur.

Following the murder, Ravi and his son were detained for seven days at the Mangadu police station. Ravi alleged that they were physically assaulted by the police who forced them to admit to the crime.

Ravi named Inspector Adhimoolam, ACP Alagu, Sub Inspector Krishnakumar and Special Sub Inspector Lawrence in his complaint. In a common affidavit, the accused claimed Ravi and his son were inquired and allowed to return home. After perusing the available documents, SHRC member D Jayachandran concluded that the police personnel had failed to prove the contents of their counter affidavit.

Apart from compensation, he also recommended disciplinary action and criminal prosecution against police officers concerned.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
This photo shows the moon during a total lunar eclipse, seen from Los Angeles, Sunday Jan. 20, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Glimpses of the Supermoon and Total Lunar Eclipse
A participant runs with a Tricolour at Bandra-Worli Sea Link during Mumbai Marathon 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Get, Set, Go: High spirits at Mumbai Marathon 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp