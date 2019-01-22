Rs 4 lakh relief ordered for father and son illegally held by police in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State Human Rights Commission on Monday ordered 3 lakh to be paid as compensation to a man who was allegedly detained illegally, along with his son, following his wife’s murder in 2012. A compensation of 1 lakh was ordered to be paid to the son.

G Ravi, who was working in a hotel in George Town as manager, told the commission that his wife was murdered in January 2012 by two men who were posing as police personnel. His wife, Ambika, was a whistle-blower in Kancheepuram Central Co-operative Bank, Porur.

Following the murder, Ravi and his son were detained for seven days at the Mangadu police station. Ravi alleged that they were physically assaulted by the police who forced them to admit to the crime.

Ravi named Inspector Adhimoolam, ACP Alagu, Sub Inspector Krishnakumar and Special Sub Inspector Lawrence in his complaint. In a common affidavit, the accused claimed Ravi and his son were inquired and allowed to return home. After perusing the available documents, SHRC member D Jayachandran concluded that the police personnel had failed to prove the contents of their counter affidavit.

Apart from compensation, he also recommended disciplinary action and criminal prosecution against police officers concerned.