Meet Om Swami: Millionaire turned monk

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A million-dollar business, a Porsche car, a chess champion, and a sought after motivational speaker — everything at the age of 21. On March 15, 2010, the then 30-year-old Om Swami embarked on his spiritual journey leaving behind his achievements. It was a moment he had waited for since the age of 12.

Recollecting his life-changing day, Swami, clad in an elegant robe with a charming smile, says, “It was a planned decision and my dear ones knew that I was going to choose this path at some point in time. I left a note for loved ones around, sent an e-mail from my father’s phone, and left to Himachal Pradesh. Nobody knew where I was for 18 whole months. I have a small phone to reach out to my parents for the sacrifice they’ve done by accepting my decision.”

Early days

Born in Patiala, Om Swami was a voracious reader and devoured scriptures like Yajurveda, Atharveda, Upanishads, Puranas, Bhagavad Gita, Smritis mantra science and tantric scripture between the age of seven and 16. “I had my own share of fun. I indulged actively in sports like golf, chess, and badminton. Till date, I work out for an hour at the gym, fitness is important. During my leisure hours, I play the piano. One movie a week would be a ritual. I spent most of my college days in Australia and got myself a Masters degree in business administration,” says the 39-year-old, who was in the city to deliver a session.

Swami was running a profitable operation at the age of 21. He expanded his offices in the USA, Canada, the UK, Australia, and India over six years. Eventually, he moved to India, gave up his shares and businesses and settled at a place in Himachal Pradesh away from the hustle bustle of the cities and barely connected by roads. “After a point, materialistic life becomes boring. Dwelling in silence gives me the most satisfaction. I’m aware of myself when I meditate and that’s the first step to get rid of monkey-hopping thoughts. Imagine having 60,000 thoughts a day? What a roller-coaster of emotions,” he says.



Embracing monkhood

Om Swami is a contemporary mystic who has led a hardcore corporate life and that of an ascetic. Compassion is his religion and love is his core philosophy. He was initiated by a Naga saint during the early days. Swami calls himself a Hindu monk who has a self-created set of beliefs that do not negate the existence of god but stands for surrendering oneself to meditation and mantras. His latest record is meditating continuously for 72 hours. What does a day in the life of a monk look like? “I’ve been meditating for 28 years since childhood. My sadhana days are different from what my day looks like now. I used to meditate 15-18 hours continuously. At the ashram, I spend 18 hours a day for all my activities from chanting to writing and sleep for the rest of the hours. There are six to seven important events in the ashram, and during those days I meet people who are desperately in need. These can be terminally ill patients or those that believe in my teachings.”

Swami earns a living out of writing. He has authored 10 books on topics like mindfulness, wellness, and sadhana. With 55,000 followers on YouTube and 12,000 for his blogs, Swami launched an app called Black Lotus that currently has 60,000 users. “My upcoming books will be on Gayatri mantra, kindness, Bhagavatham, and the heart of success.

For more details visit: Omswami.com