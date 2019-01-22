Home Cities Chennai

Chennai's Thundalam residents take matters into their own hands

Residents of Thundalam refitted a water tank in an Anganwadi which had toppled over two years ago during cyclone Vardah, after authorities turned a deaf ear.

Published: 22nd January 2019 01:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2019 05:21 AM   |  A+A-

Thundalam residents

Residents of Thundalam repaired the 1,000-litre tank over the weekend. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Following the old saying, ‘If you want something done right, do it yourself’, the residents of Thundalam refitted a water tank in an Anganwadi which had toppled over two years ago during cyclone Vardah, after multiple requests by the Anganwadi workers to their superiors fell on deaf ears.

Led by Pugalventhan Venkatesan, the residents spent their weekend fumbling with pipes and taps to complete a job that would have taken professionals a few hours. “I realised that there was no point in complaining about government apathy, so I gathered a few residents and school boys and set to work,” said Pugalventhan, adding that the Anganwadi workers were forced to use an alternate connection to provide the children with water.

Pugalventhan and his team uprighted the 1,000-litre tank, thinking that this would solve the problem, but soon realised that the pipes carrying water to and from the tank were shattered. “Luckily we had the help of a few locals who knew basic plumbing, but it was still a challenge,” Pugalventhan said, claiming it was a good learning curve for the children who had volunteered.

They also paid an electrician to repair the motor used to pump water to the tank. “Hopefully this will shame authorities into acting when complaints are made,” Pugalventhan said. Similarly, a few volunteers cleaned the premises of the abutting Public Distribution Shop the previous weekend.

S Sasikala, the Valasaravakkam zonal officer, under whose purview the Anganwadi in Division 150 comes under, was not available for comment despite multiple attempts to contact her.

  • ifu
    stop paying all taxes we will take care of our city/vilage/street/water
    7 hours ago reply
