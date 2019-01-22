Transport department website VAHAN down, many services affected across Tamil Nadu

KV Navya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: VAHAN, the transport department’s online portal, was hit by another technical glitch this month. Vehicle registration, distribution of Driving Licences (DLs) and Learning Licences (LLRs) services were disrupted at Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) across the state in the first and second week of January.

Authorities cited the upgradation of the portal and claimed that issues were resolved now. As a part of the Digital India initiative launched by Union Road Transport Ministry, all DL, LLR and vehicle registration-related fee payment services were made available online from January 1. Until September 2017, Tamil Nadu had managed to integrate only 13 out of the 148 RTOs with the new version of VAHAN. The remaining works were finished in a hurried manner to meet the January 1 deadline set by the Centre, say driving schools.

On an average, it took five days to transfer all the old data and integrate RTOs with the new portal. In this, applicants can pay the fee only after uploading all the relevant documents in the portal. R Sudakhar, who runs a driving school at Thiruvanmiyur, said that they were unable to upload copies of Aadhar, ration cards or other ID proofs on January 4 — first Friday of the month.

Long queues were spotted outside Thiruvanmiyur RTO to enquire about the glitch and if fees could be paid at the cash counter so that they could start driving and/or written tests soon. Driving schools in Chennai usually finish the online application process by Friday so slots can be booked as per their customers’ convenience in the following week.

Authorities at the RTO informed that their internal server did not work and this unannounced interruption of services resulted in a commotion outside the office. At Mandaveli RTO, booking of fancy vehicle registration numbers (advance numbers) was hit on January 10 and 11 as authorities were unable to transfer payments made prior to the server upgradation.

When contacted, a senior official from the state transport department said that it was a pan-India glitch and it was resolved the same evening with the help of the National Informatics Cell (NIC), agency which runs the portal on behalf of the Ministry.