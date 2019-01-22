Vigilance officials raid house of senior police officer in Chennai 

Sahaya Novinston Lobo By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Officials from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) are conducting a surprise check at the residence of Assistant Commissioner of Police C S Muthalagu at Anna Nagar police quarters since this morning.

Muthalagu was booked in May 2018 after the leak of an audio recording of a telephone conversion he allegedly had with a relative of a history-sheeter demanding bribe in return of dropping names of a few from a case. After an initial probe, Muthalagu, then serving as in charge of Teynampet range, was transferred to the vacancy reserve. He was later transferred as Assistant Commandant, Tamil Nadu Special Police, Avadi ‘V’ Battalion.

While the vigilance wing had been probing the case, on Tuesday around 7 am a team of vigilance officials started a surprise raid in his flat at the Anna Nagar police quarters. Sources said the raids were conducted on tip-off that unaccounted money is kept in his house. The search has been continuing till afternoon.

The case in which Muthalagu was booked pertains to one 'Rocket' Raja, who was wanted in several criminal cases since 2017. On May 7, a special team of police arrested notorious rowdy Rocket Raja and his aide Sundar and Prakash from a luxurious hotel that falls within the Teynampet limit. C S Muthalagu, then Assistant Commissioner of Teynampet allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 20 lakh to remove the names of Sundar and Prakash.

Three audio tapes of a man posing as brother of Prakash was heard negotiating Muthalagu and the latter demanding Rs 5 lakh cash as bribe for not taking action on Prakash.

Muthalagu, when contacted by Express in May, had denied the allegations and said he is being targetted for arresting wanted criminals.

