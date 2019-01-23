55-year-old Chennai man booked for molesting three minors including granddaughters

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 55-year-old man was arrested allegedly for molesting three minor girls, including his granddaughters. The accused was a construction labourer, and had earlier been arrested for attempting to murder his wife, said police.

“The incident happened on January 12 when the children’s parents were away. The accused brought the nine-year-old daughter of a neighbour to his house and molested her along with his two granddaughters, aged eight and five. After the kids complained of pain in their private parts, the shocked parents inquired with them,” said a police officer. The parents lodged a complaint at a police station in the city.

While the accused had been absconding, a police case was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012, on charges of penetrative sexual assault and a special team of police launched a hunt for him. They secured him from his mother’s house. He was then remanded in judicial custody.