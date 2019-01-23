Home Cities Chennai

9 held in 2 different murder cases in Chennai

Police arrested seven more men a day after two were arrested in connection with the murder of a history-sheeter in Pulianthope.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Police arrested seven more men a day after two were arrested in connection with the murder of a history-sheeter in Pulianthope. Two persons were also arrested allegedly for murdering a man in Arumbakkam in public view. 

The accused have been identified as M Gowtham (28), S Praveen Kumar (25), M Sarathkumar (26), S Arunkumar (26) of Pulianthope, S Narendran (24), M Sirpi (20) of Kosapet and P Devendran (23) of Puzhal. On Monday, police secured R Dinesh (21) and D Sathishkumar (20) of Pulianthope and remanded them.

Police said that deceased Kumaran had previous enmity with one of the accused Gowtham and attacked him twice. Since he also attacked Gowtham’s uncle Paramasivam, Gowtham gathered his friends to take revenge and hacked Kumaran to death on Sunday evening. A hunt is on for two more suspects.

Meanwhile, Sahayaraj and Ganesan were arrested by the Arumbakkam police for murdering a man in front of a college in public view on Monday. They were nabbed based on CCTV footage. Police said special teams had been formed to trace the others. 

