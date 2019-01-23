Home Cities Chennai

All Nippon Airways to start direct flights from Chennai to Japan from October

CHENNAI: Japanese airline All Nippon Airways (ANA) will start a direct service between Chennai and Japan this year. Japan Ambassador Kenji Hiramatsu announced this on Wednesday at the second edition of the Tamil Nadu Global Investors Meet in Chennai.

Speaking at the event, Hiramatsu said the flight services would be available seven days a week from October 2019. The new facility would connect both countries and give a major boost to the tourism sector, said Hiramatsu. He highlighted that at least 1441 Japanese companies were operating in India, of which at least 200 were in Tamil Nadu.

He stressed that Tamil Nadu would be the major focus area for Japan as the country wanted to diversify its investments in other sectors. Presently, Japanese companies are operating in a wide range of sectors from automobile to food processing. Chennai will be the third city in India served by ANA after Delhi and Mumbai.

