‘Bee’ positive

Roshne Balasubramanian By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: It’s 3.30 pm, and we are at Sundari Sivasubbu’s eighth-floor apartment in Thiruvanmiyur. A shelf neatly stacked with different genres of books, a cup of hot coffee, and mid-noon sun rays streaming into the room through her balcony glass doors keep us engaged while we wait for her. She whizzes from one of the rooms to the hall in her joystick-operated wheelchair, smiles at us, places her hearing aid on an adjacent table, and with infectious enthusiasm, begins walking us through her journey — a girl from Pudukudi born with cerebral palsy in a government hospital in Srivaikuntam, becoming a woman who celebrates life to very recently authoring her debut book A Bumblebee’s Balcony: Celebrating life with Cerebral Palsy.

The book is available on

Amazon and Flipkart 

Ashwin Prasath

The book is a celebration of life — but not just her life. In Sundari’s words, ‘It is a salute to all those human bumblebees who are fighting a thousand battles daily — mentally, physically, emotionally, socially and economically, yet unflinchingly flap their wings and fly forward.’

Here’s why the bumblebee takes centre stage in the title — scientists had snubbed its short wings and mocked its inability to fly. “Based on the theory of aerodynamics, they concluded that it cannot fly, and scientifically published it. But, the bumblebee was blissfully ignorant of all the fuss and defied the theory. That was the inspiration,” she says.

Sundari picks myriad nuances of life, of those she has experienced — sometimes in the form of work diversity, accessibility, gender-specific barriers, family, a challenge, emotions and most importantly her neuro-skeletal and muscular condition — aesthetically weaves it into a memoir, and gives it to the readers in a package that is simple yet stunning.

“The objective of the book is not to inspire or preach. It is simply a reminder to accept life and celebrate it. The book is about all those moments which could have resulted in negativity. But, I explore and reflect about what was the factor(s) that made me see the positives, and moving forward,” she says. Sundari, in her offering, doesn’t shy away from sharing some of the most vulnerable moments.

“I sometimes wanted to stop, and hide in the house. But, it was important for me to relive those moments so that I could write about people who made it possible for me to not take any negative decision,” she says and smiles at her Amma, an unassuming Sivagami, who gave Sundari the courage to ‘keep flapping her wings’. “My family has been everything to me,” she says, and it takes us to Avis Viswanathan’s foreword where he writes, ‘...Sivagami — she is a true personification of resilience and compassion; of course, the rest of the family, Sivasubbu — her dad, her brother Muthu and her cousin Jaya too are her rock stars…’.

Thanks to Sundari’s habit of journaling, compiling events that would later go on to adorn the 34 chapters in her book wasn’t too difficult, but she tells that it was hard to revisit specific moments in the process. “When I was in my teens, I went into depression. It was tough for me to understand the difference between my life and the life of the other 15-16 year old’s. While others were talking about what courses to opt for and topics like Sourav and Sachin, for me, going to school every day was a big deal. I started using the wheelchair only at a later stage and until then, accessibility to something as basic as a restroom was an issue. Sometimes, it still is,” says Sundari, who for the last five years has been a communication specialist with the corporate social responsibility division of HCL.

For Sundari who began her career in trade financing in a multinational bank, and left banking to pursue a career in writing and communication, becoming an author has always been on the cards. “When I was in class 6, I used to speak in front of the mirror. Most often, it used to be about a book that I will pen someday. Now, it has come true!” she says.

From exposing almost every inch of her life — hundreds of tiny cells in her cerebellum switching off, the story of her parent’s wedding, days in Kanyakumari — a chapter she penned way back in 2008, phantoms of fear and of life coming a full circle, Sundari’s book is straight-from-the-heart.

Taking life one day at a time

About 16 years ago, Sundari was at the danger of losing her eyesight. The doctors suggested she wear contact lenses to keep the cornea in place. “Reading was my biggest coping mechanism. I was afraid I was going to lose the ability to do it. My mother was worried that with my motor coordination problem, I would not be able to wear lenses every day. Before taking a decision, we cried for a good few hours.

Then, we decided to see what happens... I have been wearing contact lenses for 16 years now and have read over a thousand books,” she smiles. Without hesitation, she goes on to say about the looming deterioration in her condition. “But, I don’t know how long I can be functional. That doesn’t matter. What we have now is a beautiful day. So, keep doing what you want to and can. That’s essentially my effort,” she asserts.