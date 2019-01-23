Chennai Bird Race: Birds of the same feather will soon flock together

Atreyo Mukhopadhyay By

CHENNAI: A doctor, a lawyer, an academician, a housewife, a retired executive and a few school students. Chances are high that on January 26, they will all be out early, heading for distant corners of the city and beyond for the day before coming together at a designated location after 6 pm. Notes will be exchanged with other particulars from the day’s activities. They will be tired from the work done before this session, but the experience and fun will keep them going a little longer.

Greater flamingo | Atreyo

Mukhopadhyay

Welcome to the 12th edition of Chennai Bird Race, organised by Madras Naturalists’ Society (MNS). On this day, hardcore nature lovers, occasional birders and first-timers go looking for the feathered variety in and around the city from dawn to dusk and compile a list of the species seen. If recording the different kinds is one objective, the other is to encourage a hobby which has no bar on age, but demands a fair amount of patience apart from ‘perhaps a pair of binoculars’, as an MNS release about the event says. One can add cameras to this.

Over the years, the Bird Race has seen steady participation. Organisers say that with ups and downs, the average has been around 120 participants the last few times and the number of schoolchildren taking part is on the rise. Registration is done through the MNS website (www.blackbuck.org.in) without fees, as individuals or in groups of four. Those signing in individually are also put in four-member groups by the organisers, who try to strike a balance between experts and novices in each group. Travel arrangements are done by the participants at their own cost.

According to the website eBird India, 509 of the 1,330 avian species seen in the country can be found in Tamil Nadu. These include migratory creatures and the presence of 306 has been recorded in Chennai district. MNS secretary Vijay Kumar says sightings during the Bird Race usually add up to around 150. Other than regular varieties, he picks white-bellied sea eagle, bar-headed goose, Indian courser and red-crested pochard as some of the interesting finds. Vedanthangal, Tamil Nadu side of the Pulicat lake, marshlands of Sholinganallur and Pallikaranai are among popular destinations.

“We have had people from all walks of life, and every year, there is at least one all-woman team. From those who participate, about six-eight become our members and importantly, there are more who start taking interest. Of late, schools have started paying attention and bird watching with bird photography has picked up. For wildlife enthusiasts confined to cities, birding is the easiest and next best option,” says Vijay.

This growing interest can partly be attributed to the advent of digital cameras. Chennai has a committed bunch of bird watchers, some of whom are regulars during weekends to the nearby spots, with long lenses. Come January 26 and they will be out as part of a motley crowd varied in age and occupation, but united by the common goal of enjoying the experience.

