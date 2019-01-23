Caught up in the pipeline: These Chennai localities to get water, sewage connections soon

Madhumitha Viswanath By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Majority of the added areas like Madhavaram, Sholinganallur, Mugalivakkam and 26 other localities which were included under the Chennai Corporation in 2011 will be provided with underground sewerage and water connections from Chennai Metro Water only by 2021.

Pipe laying work which was supposed to be completed by September 2018 in extended areas including Nerkundram, Manapakkam, Kathirvedu, Puthagaram, Puzhal, Kottivakkam, Ambattur and more are in progress, and will be completed in a phased manner between 2019 and 2021, said officials.

Obtaining special permission from other departments for carrying out construction work and working along with existing water and sewage pipes have been the main reasons behind the delay, said a senior official. “Initially when the areas were added, we were temporarily short of funds. But, soon we got adequate assistance from the government. Coordinating with Tangedco and Corporation so that already present wires aren’t disturbed is a time consuming process,” said a senior Metro Water official.

At Meenambakkam, Valasaravakkam, Nolambur and 18 other added areas, underground water and sewerage connections have been laid, confirmed an official. But due to water shortage, areas like Alandur and Nandambakkam have not been receiving water for the past four days, said locals.

It can be recalled that in October 2011, jurisdiction of Chennai Corporation was extended in which 42 small local bodies, including nine municipalities, eight town Panchayats and 25 village Panchayats were added.

Residents from these added areas said though it has been eight years since they officially came under the Corporation limit, basic facilities like water and sewerage connections haven’t been given to them. “Residents let out sewage into stormwater drains and open canals which drains directly into the Puzhal Lake. Some employ private tankers to empty their septic tanks too. We are currently paying `10,000 each for water and sewerage tax without getting any facility,” said M Praveen, a resident of Saraswathi Nagar in Puzhal.

Moreover, this delay has intensified the residents’ dependence on private water and sewage tankers to avail such basic facilities, especially along the OMR stretch. In areas like Sholinganallur, Karapakkam, Okkiyam-Thoraipakkam and Perungudi, pipes will be functional only after three years, said officials. Locals said that though pipes were laid in 2016, connections to individual homes are still pending.

Similarly, though underground pipes were laid by Metro Water back in 2016 in Avadi, water hasn’t been provided by the municipality, complained residents. “Because of lack of coordination between various departments, we, the residents, are suffering without water supply. Currently, we are dependent on private tankers, but for how long can we go on like this?” asked T Sadagopan, a resident of Avadi and consumer activist.

According to officials, Nerkundram and Ambattur will have water and sewerage connections respectively by 2019 end or early 2020. “The project in Nerkundram was in the tender stage before. Now, administrative process have come to an end and 70 per cent of the work has been completed. The remaining will be finished by November 2019. Similarly in Ambattur, majority of the works is over and the remaining will be completed by early 2020,” added the official.

Work underway

Pipe laying work in extended areas including Nerkundram, Manapakkam, Kathirvedu, Puthagaram, Puzhal, Kottivakkam, Ambattur and more are in progress, and will be completed in a phased manner between 2019 and 2021, said officials.