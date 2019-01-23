Home Cities Chennai

Docs at Fortis Malar Hospital implant capsule-size pacemaker

Unlike conventional pacemaker procedure where a minor surgical procedure is required with three to seven days hospital stay, MICRA procedure is minimally invasive procedure.

Published: 23rd January 2019 02:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2019 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Doctors at Fortis Malar Hospital successfully implanted the smallest and lightest leadless pacemaker on a 31-year-old woman recently.

According to a press release from the hospital, MICRA is a capsule-size pacemaker and is delivered percutaneously via femur vein through a catheter. The patient was suffering from complex congenital heart disease and altered cardiovascular anatomy. 

“The patient later developed complete heart block. The doctors also had a discussion with Dr KR Balakrishnan, director of Cardiac Sciences and chief cardiothoracic and transplant surgeon at Fortis Malar Hospital, and deemed the patient unsuitable for corrective surgery. Eventually MICRA leadless pacemaker was decided for the patient,” the release said.

MICRA is a single chamber pacemaker and is the pulse generator. It doesn’t require the use of leads. “Unlike conventional pacemaker procedure where a minor surgical procedure is required with three to seven days hospital stay, MICRA procedure is minimally invasive procedure. t is also cosmetically good because there is no scar in the chest wall. Patient can be mobilised on the same day, and it may be performed as day-care procedure in straightforward cases,” the release added.

