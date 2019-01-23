Fir against rice merchant stayed

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Operation of an FIR registered by IPR Enforcement Cell against KSS Karunakaran, proprietor of Sivaji Hi-Tek Foods Private Ltd in Keelkattalai, was stayed by Madras HC. Justice N Anand Venkatesan granted the injunction while passing interim orders on Karunakaran’s plea.

He also ordered the de-sealing of petitioner’s premises. The charge was that petitioner supplied duplicate Sivaji brand rice and thereby infringed copyright and trademark of VKR Prakash Modern Rice Mill, managed by Yuvraj. Petitioner said that the plaint is not maintainable, as Yuvraj is not the only person using the said trademark.