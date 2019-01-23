Ford Global Centre in Chennai inaugurated during Global Investors Meet

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: State-of-the-art Global Technology and Business Centre of Ford Motors, which has come up in Chennai at a cost of Rs 1300 crore, was inaugurated by Chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday during the second edition of the Global Investors Meet.



Latest technology and international standards have been used in construction of the centre. It is the second largest facility of the company outside USA, the automaker’s global headquarters.



The technology and business centre here will provide support services for the parent offices worldwide. The centre will serve as a hub for research, product designing and development, mobility solutions and business services. The new centre will give a major boost to the company’s product development network.



Ford got the Tamil Nadu government’s approval in 2016 to set up a global technology and business centre under the Electronics Corporation of Tamil Nadu Ltd’s (ELCOT) special economic zone (SEZ) at Sholinganallur. The new centre is spread across 28 acres.