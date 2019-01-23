Hindu Spiritual and Service Fair inauguration on Jan 28

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: More than 300 participated in the Varuna Thematic Swimming event organised on Tuesday at Velachery as a prelude to the upcoming Hindu Spiritual and Service Fair.

The curtain raiser event was inaugurated by R Rajalakshmi, vice-chairman, Hindu Spiritual and Service Foundation. Namasivayam, trustee, Initiative for Moral and Cultural Training Foundation and senior principal of Maharishi Group of Institutions, was present.

Organisers of the fair said all competitions were conducted based on themes like patriotism, forest conservation, protection of ecology and sustaining environment.

The event started around 10.30 am and participants ranged from age of 10 years to 40 years and were divided into 10 categories.

Prizes for winners will be distributed during the fair which will be inaugurated on January 28 and will be open for public from January 29 to February 4 at Gurunanak College Grounds at Velachery.