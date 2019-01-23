I think people enjoy differences, and can laugh without getting upset: Adnan Nalwala

Rochana Mohan By

CHENNAI: When Adnan Nalwala’s name is called out, he dances to the mike as the audience cheers. The Indian comedian who lives in the Middle East calls himself the ‘Batman of Comedy’. He has performed all over the world, and loves to make people laugh.

Nalwala will be performing in Chennai for the first time on January 30 at The Music Academy. He has performed in the USA, the UAE and India, and balances comedy with his day-job in a construction company. He calls himself a third-culture adult, having being born in Gujarat, lived in Oman, and studied in the USA. He then began working in the UAE and visited over seven countries over the course of his careers.

It is from these travels that Nalwala understand the unique quirks between cultures and people. “Be it Indian Nepali, or British, everybody is a human first. I see patterns that are a little different from someone else, and if that can be conveyed in a fun manner, people can connect. I think people enjoy differences than hate people for them, and people can laugh at them without getting upset,” says Nalwala.

Nalwala feels that the Indian comedy circuit is very diverse due to the various cultures in the country. “Indian comedy is open-ended. It is the only comedy circuit with three languages. This is not available anywhere else in the world. In India, you can do an English, Hindi or Hinglish set,” he says, adding that the diverse crowd gave comedians a lot of content to work with.

However, when Nalwala says that Indian comedy is at its nascent stage, he means that comedy in India is still very textbook. He gives the example of Western comedians such as Kevin Hart, who use a lot of physicality in their performances, which garners a lot of laughs. In his opinion, Indian comedians can try to explore these style of comedy to inject some variety into their performance.

“Which is why, if you ask me, the best comedian India has produced is Johnny Lever. There’s so much physicality to his performances, and he was the original guy in Indian comedy. It’s because of him there is so much now,” said Nalwala. He stresses on the need for collaboration between comedians to improve their content.

