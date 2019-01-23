Nine bonded labourers including kids rescued

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Eight-year-old Arjun was given a set of crayons to doodle away while he waited at the Uthiramerur Taluk office for the officials to complete the paperwork. Arjun and his parents, along with six others, were rescued on Tuesday, from a rice mill in Kavanur village in Kancheepuram where they were bonded labourers for three years.

The two rescued families, from Manamathy village in Chengalpattu, had taken an advance of `8,000 for which they served as bonded labourers at the mill. A family received `200 to `300 for each process, after deductions towards the loan, said members from the International Justice Mission (IJM) who were a part of rescue operations.

“If they had not been working as expected, they alleged that they were subjected to extremely degrading comments passed against the men and their wives,” said Sharon Sathisam of IJM.

Speaking to Express, S Saravanan, Sub Collector, Kancheepuram, said, “We have completed the inquiry from our side and will lodge a complaint with the police by tomorrow.”