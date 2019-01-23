No legal compulsion on States to implement 10% quota now: Minister

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Minister for Tamil Official Language and Tamil Culture K Pandiarajan on Tuesday said there was no legal compulsion on State governments to immediately implement the 10 per cent reservation for economically backward sections in the general category since the constitutional amendment in this regard is already facing legal hurdles.

Asked about the implementation of 10 per cent quota in Tamil Nadu since the central government is slated to enforce it from February 1, he told Express “Already, AIADMK had stoutly opposed the amendment bill in both houses of Parliament and the State government stands for social justice providing 69 per cent reservation. Already, a few have moved the Supreme Court challenging this reservation on the grounds that reservation could be provided only on social and economic backwardness. So, let the legislation cross the legal hurdles first.

“Since it is a Central government legislation, the States have to first accept them. Besides, Tamil Nadu is unique in providing reservation to different categories of society when compared to other States. So, let us see how it is being implemented by Central government and when the legislation crosses the legal hurdles, Tamil Nadu government will take a view on this quota.”

Deputy Speaker of Lok Sabha and a senior leader of AIADMK, vehemently opposed the 10 per cent reservation in Lok Sabha arguing that the move was against principles of social justice. He also said instead of providing 10 per cent for economically backward among the general category, the Centre should first give constitutional validity to 69 per cent reservation in Tamil Nadu, the legislation for which is still given protection in Ninth Schedule of the Constitution.