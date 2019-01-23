Chennai's Organic Medical Group: This protein packs a punch

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

Health and fitness are the popular resolutions for every new year. How many of us keep track of the quantity-wise breakdown of nutrient supplements that go into our diet? In an effort to make the protein supplement affordable and accessible, Kasi S Chettiar founded OMG (Organic Medical Group) lab in mid-2015. The 27-year-old has a triple major degree in Economics and a diploma in Financial Economics from the US and the UK.

When he came to India to volunteer with a non-profit organisation, moved by malnutrition in the rural areas, city-based Kasi decided to continue his work in the field of nutrition. “I’ve always wanted to become an entrepreneur. High protein has been a buzzword for quite some time. People need to understand the basics of science and nutrition. When you consume more calories than what you burn, you tend to put on weight. Milk is the major source of protein for vegetarians. Meanwhile, meat is a major constituent of protein among non-vegetarians, but most of it gets lost during cooking or when the portions are divided among many people. Protein is essential to body-building and strengthening of bones and muscles. We fail to take an adequate amount thinking its only a supplement,” says Kasi.

‘Whey’ forward

Whey is the watery part of milk that remains after the formation of curd. Their most sought-after products are whey proteins available in four categories based on the requirement — Whey Alpha for body-builders, Whey Original for active people, and Whey Lite for kids and the elderly. The latest addition is a non-dairy, vegan product called Pea Protein. The variants are available in 200 g, 500 g, one kg and two kg. “Farm, sports, and nutrition are the areas we’re working towards.

"We work with selective organic farm and indigenous cattle. Our quality analysis team visits places around India and selects the farm after research and examining. There are no preservatives, sugar or antibiotics added. We have kept the process transparent and directly cater to the customers. Currently, we’re working with frisbee players, Tamil Nadu basket ball team and a few athletes by helping them with the protein supplement,” he said.

Making protein friendly

Milkbar by OMG offers six flavours of milkshakes with a 20 g protein content — cocoa, vanilla, strawberry, coffee, peanut butter, and banana. They’re made using naturally sourced fruits, essence, and dyes. There are protein waters in three flavours — guava, orange, and grape. They will be introducing protein bars with 25 g protein content and less than one gram of carbohydrates — chocolate and vanilla and protein soups — cream mushroom and tomato. The sample products are available at their office in Nungambakkam.

They have another unit in T Nagar, and the food lab where testing takes place is in Taramani. The brand exports to six countries and delivers across India. The products come neatly-packed in paper zip locks with ingredients, protein percentage and nutrient break-down stuck on the front. The powder is said to stay fresh for around 18 months, but the milkshakes and water must be consumed within a week from opening. “Next step is to introduce a subscription model. Customers can directly connect with us through video calls and we will put them in touch with trainer s and nutritionists.

After monitoring the requirements, diets will be prescribed to them. People are apprehensive about protein supplements because of the common notion that supplements are for those who do heavy workouts. In fact, this is an easier way to consume proteins, especially for the kids. Take a spoon of the powder, mix it in milk, porridge or dosa batter. A balanced diet is necessary for the growing population,” says Kasi.