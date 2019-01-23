One more PIL filed against 10 pc quota

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: One more PIL petition has been filed in the Madras High Court challenging the 103rd constitutional amendment, which provides for 10 per cent reservation for the economically weaker sections under the general category.

The third bench of Justices S Manikumar and Subramonium Prasad, before which the PIL from Kali Poongundran, vice-president of Dravidar Kazhagam, came up on Tuesday, issued notice to the State and Central governments and tagged the PIL with the other one from the DMK and posted the case for hearing on February 18.