Power from waste water, IIT-M alumni’s new idea

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: An IIT-Madras alumni has found a way to generate electricity from waste water generated by the textiles industry. A statement issued by the institute says VT Fidal Kumar and his start-up JSP Enviro have developed microbial fuel cells, which can generate current by treating the waste water.

“Microbial fuel cells are relatively a new technology and if implemented for all major industrial effluents, we can aim to achieve high energy savings.” The current target segment for the start-up is the dyeing industry. They are looking to target small dyeing units in India which cannot afford large common effluent treatment plants.

“This product is based on environment-friendly microorganisms that degrade the waste and produce electricity in the process. The product requires minimal maintenance and is targeted towards dyeing, printing, leather, dairy industries in India. The current systems used are expensive and have high maintenance cost. Therefore, our technology is expected to significantly reduce the cost,” says co-founder Priyadharshini Mani.

JSP Enviro is the first Indian start-up to bag funding from EIT Climate-KIC.