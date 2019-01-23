Home Cities Chennai

Report sought on action taken against adulterators of food

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court directed Vanaja, Director and Additional Commissioner of Food Safety department, who was present in court on Tuesday, to submit a report on action taken against vendors who sell adulterated milk and food items.

The second bench of Justices Vineet Kothari and Anita Sumanth gave the directive when a PIL from A P Suryaprakasam came up for further hearing. The bench said the report must be prepared on the basis of information to be collected through all District Revenue Officers (DROs) about the action taken by them either on criminal or civil side, with the case-wise details as to the quantum of penalty or fine imposed on traders in each district. It should also give details on criminal cases launched against the accused in the competent magistrate courts.  

The judges found that once they took up the PIL petition and started monitoring the working of the department, it  had conducted a special drive in December 2018. The number of surveys held during 2017-18 up to November 2018 showed that analysis of samples had gone up to 790 samples from a meagre 47. Of the 790 samples, 113 were found to be substandard. However, the action taken report against sellers is not available, the bench said.  

The bench noted that even criminal trials launched about 10 months ago had not reached final stage. “We prima facie feel that the cases pertaining to food safety should have urgent priority in the competent courts dealing with such trials.” 

