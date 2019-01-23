‘Restrain Tamil Film Producers Council from holding Ilaiyaraja event’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A writ plea has been filed in the Madras High Court to restrain the Tamil Film Producers Council (TFPC) from conducting a programme to felicitate music maestro Ilaiyaraja at a function in the City on February 2. Justice K Kalyanasundaram, before whom the application arising out of a civil suit came up for hearing on Tuesday, ordered notice to the council, returnable by January 28.

The application also sought to restrain the council from conducting the annual general body meeting on February 25. Its main prayer is to appoint a retired judge of the HC as administrator to hold election for selection of office-bearers to the council and its executive council and to hold the AGM.

J Satish Kumar, proprietor of JSK Film Corporation in T Nagar, a member of the association, alleged that the present council office-bearers are unilaterally taking decisions against the interests of the association by spending huge money without any valid resolution. One such event is the celebration to mark their respect to music director Ilayaraja. They had also failed to conduct the AGM for a long period, he further alleged.