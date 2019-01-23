Home Cities Chennai

Rs 15 lakh worth watches stolen: two arrested

Police arrested two men for stealing 665 foreign watches worth Rs 15 lakh and batteries worth Rs 3 lakh from a private container seized by Customs officials on Monday.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Police arrested two men for stealing 665 foreign watches worth Rs 15 lakh and batteries worth Rs 3 lakh from a private container seized by Customs officials on Monday. Police identified the duo as Panneerselvam (40) and Mahesh (42). They were caught red-handed when the security guard spotted them driving away from the yard in a van. 

The duo had sneaked into a yard at Gounderpalayam near Minjur and broken open a goods container that was left by Customs officials. They found foreign branded watches, mostly German and Swiss make, and they bundled all of them and dumped them inside their van. 

They also found heaps of batteries in separate cases and stole them as well. After the security informed police, the burglars were nabbed on Kattur road near Perumal temple, said a police officer.

Police said the duo cut the container lock with power-saw machines and cutting equipment. Sea port Customs officials had seized 10 containers from unauthorised people and left them in the yard for investigation on Tuesday, said police. Minjur police registered a case and arrested the duo. They were later remanded in prison.

