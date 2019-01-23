Second edition of Global investors meet begins in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A mind boggling 15 minute documentary on Tamil Nadu's business prowess with tech wizardry marked the inaugural of 2nd edition of Global investors meet.

A bevy of VIPs, trade captains and international delegates arrived to take part in the event where the state government aims to attract huge investments from 12 key sectors, including defence.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami welcomed the delegates. Earlier, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and others paid floral tributes at the portrait of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.