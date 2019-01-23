App-based smart parking to come to Chennai soon

Samuel Merigala By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Smart Parking Management System will bring over 4,000 parking spots to the city in the next three months. This project will debut in Anna Nagar, Purasawalkam, Besant Nagar and Marina Beach before expanding to other parts in the city, and is expected to bring a revenue of 20 crore to the Chennai Corporation.

Using the GCC Smart Parking app, residents will be able to locate free parking spots along major city roads and use them after paying a small fee. The parking spots will be monitored by CCTV cameras and defaulters will be taken to task by the Chennai Traffic Police.

Work is on in full swing with the revised tenders for the project having been issued a year ago. “We are launching in areas which already have cameras installed, such as Anna Nagar, and police permission has been granted for setting up cameras in other locations for the project,” said a senior Chennai Smart City official, claiming that the project will be launched in early February.

Toorq Media Services, the vendor, is installing cameras in Purasawalkam and Besant Nagar, and also marking the parking spots in these locations with the help of the Chennai Traffic Police. “Based on traffic volume, type and road size, the two- and four-wheeler parking spots are being marked at the discretion of traffic police, so vehicular movement is not affected,” said M Tamilarasan, director of Toorq Media Services.

Officials told Express that work on a parking policy is underway, with inputs from all stakeholders. “At some point the vendor will have to look after implementation independently and that requires a proper parking policy,” said a senior official.