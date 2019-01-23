Home Cities Chennai

App-based smart parking to come to Chennai soon

The parking spots will be monitored by CCTV cameras and defaulters will be taken to task by the Chennai Traffic Police.

Published: 23rd January 2019 02:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2019 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

automobile industry, Hyundai cars

Representational Image (File Photo)

By Samuel Merigala
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Smart Parking Management System will bring over 4,000 parking spots to the city in the next three months. This project will debut in Anna Nagar, Purasawalkam, Besant Nagar and Marina Beach before expanding to other parts in the city, and is expected to bring a revenue of 20 crore to the Chennai Corporation.

Using the GCC Smart Parking app, residents will be able to locate free parking spots along major city roads and use them after paying a small fee. The parking spots will be monitored by CCTV cameras and defaulters will be taken to task by the Chennai Traffic Police.

Work is on in full swing with the revised tenders for the project having been issued a year ago. “We are launching in areas which already have cameras installed, such as Anna Nagar, and police permission has been granted for setting up cameras in other locations for the project,” said a senior Chennai Smart City official, claiming that the project will be launched in early February.

Toorq Media Services, the vendor, is installing cameras in Purasawalkam and Besant Nagar, and also marking the parking spots in these locations with the help of the Chennai Traffic Police. “Based on traffic volume, type and road size, the two- and four-wheeler parking spots are being marked at the discretion of traffic police, so vehicular movement is not affected,” said M Tamilarasan, director of Toorq Media Services.

Officials told Express that work on a parking policy is underway, with inputs from all stakeholders. “At some point the vendor will have to look after implementation independently and that requires a proper parking policy,” said a senior official.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Smart parking GCC Smart Parking app

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi (File | EPS)
Rahul Gandhi addresses media in Amethi
Jumbo calf rescued after three hours of struggle
Gallery
A tableau on display during a press preview before Republic Day parade 2019 in New Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar/EPS)
Delhi all decked up for 70th Republic Day
Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan'—the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably. (Photo: PTI)
IN PICTURES: Kashmir turns into picturesque white heaven after fresh snowfall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp