The whole picture, from four women in the field

Rochana Mohan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The crowd seated at the British Council’s library listened in rapt attention to the four speakers for the day — maternity and child photographer Amrita Samant, documentary and stills photographer Anita Sathiam, artist and art critic Parvathy Nayar, and wildlife photographer Rathika Ramasamy. The panel was moderated by photojournalist Shannon Zirkle on the topic Overcoming Challenges: Women in photography and visual arts, and was organised by the Chennai Photo Biennale, recently.

The women discussed the plunge into their current occupation and the struggles in entering the same. For Parvathy, writing about the arts and theatre was exciting, and came with access to many of the great minds of the time. Despite strong opposition from her family, Anita still persisted in her passion and dream. When her husband would go out in the morning for work, Anita would take her two-wheeler and drive to the surrounding villages to take photographs of the rural lifestyle.

“Till date, my mother and husband do not appreciate my photography and what I do. During the afternoons, the sunlight is not proper to take pictures. I also had to get over my initial shyness to speak to villagers and ask them for their stories. But don’t give up, because when you set your mind to it, you can do anything,” she told the gathering.

“Luckily, for me, animals are not gender biased, they don’t appear in front of only male or only female photographers,” said Rathika, drawing laughter from the crowd. “The challenge is to reach them. It is physically demanding. There is also the point of a women travelling alone in India, and of course, convincing family is the biggest thing,” she said, adding that the luxury of just dropping her responsibilities at home and going for an assignment is a luxury she could afford only later in her career, after she had established herself in the field.

For Amrita, earning herself seat at a table mainly run by men was a task she took seriously. Many would see the way she handled children and ask if she had children of her own, which she felt devalued the effort she put in daily to maintain the quality of her work. She explained that in an effort to understand her subjects better, Amrita even took a course in Child Psychology.