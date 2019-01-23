Home Cities Chennai

Top edu officials told to appear in court

The petition prayed for a direction to regional CBSE officer to verify whether the four schools, which have declared themselves as affiliated to CBSE, have been recognised.

Madras_HC

Madras HC (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Finding fault with the officials for not taking action against schools, which are being allowed to run without any recognition, the Madras High Court has directed the School Education Secretary, the Director and Chief Educational Officer of Ariyalur district to appear before it on February 21 and file affidavits explaining the reasons for non-compliance with its earlier order.

The second bench of Justices Vineet Kothari and Anita Sumanth gave the direction when a PIL petition from Tamizhaga Consumer Protection Movement, by its district secretary K Gurusamy of Udayarpalayam, came up on Tuesday. The petition prayed for a direction to regional CBSE officer to verify whether the four schools, which have declared themselves as affiliated to CBSE, have been recognised.  The PIL alleged that the four schools - NR Public School, Jai Hind International School and two other schools - are being run without affiliation to the CBSE.

