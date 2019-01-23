Home Cities Chennai

Total shutdown by cable TV operators on January 24

The association said cable connection will be shutdown from 6am to 10pm on January 24.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamilaga Cable TV Operators General Welfare Association has announced a complete shutdown of cable network on January 24 across South India to protest against the new tariff order of Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). 

The association said cable connection will be shutdown from 6am to 10pm on January 24. P Sakilan, association president, said “There will be a complete black out in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra on Thursday. “We have already submitted our memorandum to all district Collectors not to implement TRAI order, but nothing fruitful came out so far.

Not only operators, but viewers also will be affected. We used to provide Arasu cable connection per household for `70. Now, under new regulation they might end up paying more than `500, including for their favourite channels”, he said. 

