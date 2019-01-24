Home Cities Chennai

150 government employees arrested in Chennai as preventive measure

Almost a fourth of government staff did not report for work on Wednesday, said a senior government official. 

Police clearing JACTO GEO protesters who staged a demonstration near the Periamet police staton on Wednesday | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: On the second day of the indefinite strike announced by members of Joint Action Council of
Tamil Nadu Teachers Organisations and Government Employees Organisations (JACTTO-GEO), about 150 members were arrested as a preventive measure in the city, police sources said. Almost a fourth of government staff did not report for work on Wednesday, said a senior government official. 

Across the State, government employees were arrested, detained in halls and later released in the evening. The strike will continue until the government fulfils their demands, according to the association. In Chennai, they staged a protest near Central railway station. The protest will be held in front  of the collectorate on Friday, an association release said.

Functioning of government offices did not take a severe hit, but several elementary schools in the State remained shut, as majority of strike participants were teachers, particularly those teaching at Anganwadi centres and Classes 1 and 2. However, schools with higher grades were functional as it saw lesser participation from higher class teachers. Government teachers from 57 different associations are participating in the strike. 

Employees from the State Secretariat did not participate. Around half the employees from Ezhilagam and Chennai collectorate participated in the strike. A Mayavan, a State coordinator of the association, said there was a 100 per cent participation from employees at the collectorate of other districts.

READ HERE: Madras HC tells striking JACTTO-GEO employees to go back to work

Government staff from across the State participated even as the State government warned that action will be taken against those who strike work. 

A statement issued by the Chief Secretary Girija Vaidyanathan on Monday said no pay will be issued to employees who strike. The employees have planned to hold a protest at Ezhilagam, Chennai Corporation and the collectorate until Friday. 

Earlier, the association had a seven-point charter of demands in which they urged the government to repeal the new pension scheme and revert to the old one, settle a 21-month pay arrears according to the new pay commission guidelines, settle pay anomalies for secondary teachers and regularise jobs of part-time staff and teachers working at Anganwadis.

In addition to these, the association has included new demands put forth by Secondary Grade teachers, who teach at government elementary schools. “This strike will see 100 per cent participation from elementary teachers as we will be the most affected,” said R Das, State coordinator of Tamil Nadu Elementary School Teachers Association. They have raised objection to government’s decision to use “surplus” elementary school teachers at the new LKG, UKG classes that were inaugurated on January 21, he said.

