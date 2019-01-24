A temple where Garuda is worshipped with nine serpents 

Chithra Madhavan By

Express News Service

Thiruppadripulliyur in Cuddalore is home to a small but well-known temple for Vishnu dedicated to Varadaraja Perumal, situated on the south bank of river Gadilam (Garuda Nadi). This east-facing temple has a small gopuram, on entering which is a mandapa leading to the central sanctum. The main deity is Varadaraja Perumal, a small image, flanked by Goddesses Sridevi to the right and Bhudevi to the left. Perumal holds the Sankha and Chakra in the upper hands while the lower right hand is in the pose of granting protection (abhaya hasta) and lower left hand is on the hip (kati-hasta).

To the right of the gopuram is the sanctum for Rama with Sita, Lakshmana and Hanuman. Rama worshipped here is so famous that the Varadaraja Perumal temple is referred to as the Rama temple by many. Opposite the Rama shrine, to the left of the gopuram, is a sanctum for Hanuman. In front of the main sanctum is the shrine for Garuda where this vehicle (vahana) of Vishnu is seen in a rare standing posture. The Garuda enshrined in this temple, located near the Garuda Nadi, is a very famous one and this sacred spot is also known as Garuda Sthalam. Nine serpents are seen on this image.

The sanctum for Goddess Lakshmi, worshipped in this temple as Perundevi Thayar, is located in the circumambulatory passage (prakara) to the right of the main shrine and to the left of the central sanctum there is an Andal shrine. The Thirumanjana mandapa (where abhisekam for the deities are performed) is located near the Thayar sanctum and near this mandapa is an image of Vishnu Durga. On the pillars are stucco images of Ashta Lakshmi. The sanctum for the eminent Srivaishnava Acharya (preceptor) Manavala Mamuni is also in this prakara.