Home Cities Chennai

A temple where Garuda is worshipped with nine serpents 

Thiruppadripulliyur in Cuddalore is home to a small but well-known temple for Vishnu dedicated to Varadaraja Perumal, situated on the south bank of river Gadilam (Garuda Nadi).

Published: 24th January 2019 02:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2019 04:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Chithra Madhavan
Express News Service

Thiruppadripulliyur in Cuddalore is home to a small but well-known temple for Vishnu dedicated to Varadaraja Perumal, situated on the south bank of river Gadilam (Garuda Nadi). This east-facing temple has a small gopuram, on entering which is a mandapa leading to the central sanctum. The main deity is Varadaraja Perumal, a small image, flanked by Goddesses Sridevi to the right and Bhudevi to the left. Perumal holds the Sankha and Chakra in the upper hands while the lower right hand is in the pose of granting protection (abhaya hasta) and lower left hand is on the hip (kati-hasta). 

To the right of the gopuram is the sanctum for Rama with Sita, Lakshmana and Hanuman. Rama worshipped here is so famous that the Varadaraja Perumal temple is referred to as the Rama temple by many. Opposite the Rama shrine, to the left of the gopuram, is a sanctum for Hanuman. In front of the main sanctum is the shrine for Garuda where this vehicle (vahana) of Vishnu is seen in a rare standing posture. The Garuda enshrined in this temple, located near the Garuda Nadi, is a very famous one and this sacred spot is also known as Garuda Sthalam. Nine serpents are seen on this image. 

The sanctum for Goddess Lakshmi, worshipped in this temple as Perundevi Thayar, is located in the circumambulatory passage (prakara) to the right of the main shrine and to the left of the central sanctum there is an Andal shrine. The Thirumanjana mandapa (where abhisekam for the deities are performed) is located near the Thayar sanctum and near this mandapa is an image of Vishnu Durga. On the pillars are stucco images of Ashta Lakshmi. The sanctum for the eminent Srivaishnava Acharya (preceptor) Manavala Mamuni is also in this prakara. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Virat Kohli, center, congratulates India's Ambati Rayudu and Shikhar Darma after winning during the one-day international cricket match between New Zealand and India in Napier, New Zealand, Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. | AP
Napier ODI: India too good for Kiwis, teach them a lesson in their own backyard
Congress President Rahul Gandhi (File | EPS)
Rahul Gandhi addresses media in Amethi
Gallery
A tableau on display during a press preview before Republic Day parade 2019 in New Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar/EPS)
Delhi all decked up for 70th Republic Day
Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan'—the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably. (Photo: PTI)
IN PICTURES: Kashmir turns into picturesque white heaven after fresh snowfall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp