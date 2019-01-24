Alert resident puts burglar in ‘lock-up’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 31-year-old burglar got trapped inside the room of a house in Senneerkuppam, near Poonamallee, in the wee hours of Wednesday and was arrested by police. Police said Anandan and his son Dinakaran were realtors and resided in a house at Senneerkuppam. “On Wednesday around 3.30 am, Dinakaran heard an unusual sound from the adjacent room and noticed a stranger trying to open the cupboard. He locked the door from outside, trapping the intruder inside,” a police officer said. Dinakaran alerted his father and Poonamallee police.

A police team nabbed the intruder who was identified by police as Ramachandran (31), a native of Coimbatore. “Inquiries revealed that the intruder had come to burgle the house along with another man who stayed on the road to alert him of any movement on the street. When the man waiting outside spotted police personnel approaching the house, he escaped, “ said the officer. A team has rushed to Coimbatore to nab the other.