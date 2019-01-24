Home Cities Chennai

Carving a ‘pine’ future

They have taken to furniture business out of their love for art, and a burning desire to be the change. 

Published: 24th January 2019

By RK Srividya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Wood you spend less if you could?” The brains behind this flashy tagline are two young women who, against the common belief that ‘women and woodwork’ is as rare as hen’s teeth, have launched an online pine wood furniture boutique. Maram Homes, the venture of these city-based entrepreneurs, Shanmathi Muralidaran (24) and Divya Muralidharan (25), is already breaking a sweat in the field. They have taken to furniture business out of their love for art, and a burning desire to be the change. 

Right from sourcing the ideal pine wood to shaping the product, Shanmathi, also an art director, claims that Maram Homes is a viable choice as it is eco-friendly, efficient, customisable and trendy. 
Explaining how their products are made of export quality pine wood, Divya says, “We source cargo crates used for packaging heavy goods from New Zealand, Australia and China, and recycle them to make them stronger and long lasting. Once the recycled pine wood lands in our Thiruneermalai workshop near Chromepet, the real challenge begins.” 

Each product is designed with the millennial’s requirements in mind, thus every item could be re-modelled any day to suit their needs, Shanmathi explains. 

When asked what takes Maram Homes head and shoulders above other furniture vendors, Divya says, “We do not pile up our products in a godown, but handcraft them after receiving each order.”
Happy being the intermediary between carpenters and customers, the duo also shares it’s experience at work. “Initially, we found it difficult to convince carpenters, who were highly experienced and old, to make unconventional products. They were of the opinion that we (women) knew little or nothing about carpentry. However, we took turns to be the good cop and the bad cop to get the job done without any compromise,” they laugh. Considering the ever-increasing future requirements, more young carpenters should take up this profession, Shanmathi says.

Only if every human vouched to be the change by shunning all plastic-based products, it would be possible to preserve nature. That way, Maram Homes will surely make a difference in the millennials’ lifestyle, the duo asserts. They are planning to expand their business by adding more to their online catalogue, and catering to non-Chennaiites too.

