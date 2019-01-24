Home Cities Chennai

Dancing her way to the Republic Day parade 

Published: 24th January 2019 02:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2019 04:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: K Sangeetha Priya, a third year student of BSc Biochemistry at Dr MGR Janaki College for Women has done the college and state proud by being selected for the Republic Day Parade at New Delhi. She is among the two girls who got selected from Chennai for a one-month NSS Republic Day Parade Camp from January 1 to Janauary 31 in New Delhi.

Based on performance in sports, cultural events and IQ, the NSS Cell of University of Madras selected Sangeetha Priya and trained her in a three-day free preparatory training parade between September 13 and September 16, 2018. The training parade saw participation of over 700 students. 
Subsequently, among 40 students from Tamil Nadu, only 16 were selected at pre-Republic Day preparatory camp held from October 26, 2018 to November 4, 2018.

She will represent the state and showcase its cultural pride with traditional dances namely Oyilattam and Paraiattam in the marchpast along Rajpath. In an official press release, the college stated that she is the only student from a private institution participating in this year’s parade.

“She is an NSS cadet and a fitting personality who never lets down her self-confidence, her excellent performance in academics and extra-curricular activities at any circumstances. She has good leadership qualities. Her contribution for the upliftment of adopted village under the special camp for the past three years is enormous,” said Latha Rajendran, correspondent, Dr MGR Janaki College for Women.
Participation in NSS Republic Day Parade Camp at New Delhi is sponsored by the University of Madras. 

