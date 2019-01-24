Helping mothers focus and prioritise their lives

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Are you a mommy who wants a break from your regular routine, set goals for 2019 and stick to it? City-based parenting blogger Moena Memon of Mommy Mojo is here with an interactive hands-on workshop for you — Mom Manifesto 2019, which will help you kick start the year with a clear plan for professional and personal mastery.

The workshop will be led by life coach, founder and CEO of Life by Design, Puja. “Curating such niche workshops have always been an interest. In December 2018 when I met Puja, we decided to curate one such workshop to help and guide mothers who want to prioritise, focus and work on certain aspects of their life — it could be professional, or even their health,” says Moena.

A lot of times, the ambitions and needs of mothers take a back seat. “In order to take care of the child, our routine is rescheduled. While dropping it all to care of the child is fine for us as mothers, there’s also a personal side to you as a woman, as an individual — something that you were, before you became a mom. It is necessary to catch up on that and take your life forward while also parenting,” she says.

The two-hour workshop is free of cost, and will help participants in setting clear goals for 2019 — both professional and personal, create and build a strong mindset among mothers to achieve big goals, and manage time around kids, home and attain personal growth at the same time.

(The workshop will be held today at Hyatt Regency, Teynampet. For details, call: 9884851759)