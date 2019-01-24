ISRO to launch students’ satellite Kalamsat

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even as 28-hour countdown began for the launch of PSLV-C44 on Wednesday, the makers of 1.2-kg student satellite ‘Kalamsat’, which was readied in record six days after the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) gave its nod, are delighted. A new variant of PSLV is being used to launch the student satellite in orbit.

‘Kalamsat’ was conceptualised and designed by an eight-member student team, comprising two graduates and six undergraduates, hand-picked by Chennai-based start-up Space Kidz India.

Srimathy Kesan, founder-CEO of Space Kidz India, told Express, on the eve of the all-important launch scheduled for 11.37 pm on Thursday, “We have been waiting for this moment for years. It took us six years and students have toiled hard to reach this point. I was almost in tears when a confirmation has come from ISRO earlier this month that we will be flying onboard PSLV-C44 and part of their unique technology demonstration.”

Kesan said ‘Kalamsat’ has mission life of two months and was a telecommunication satellite.

Demonstration of spent PS4 (fourth stage) as an experimental orbital platform for carrying out technology demonstration is being tried out by ISRO for the first time and Kalamsat will be the first to use it. Along with Kalamsat, ISRO will also be flying Microsat R, imaging satellite of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

About 14 minutes into the flight, the rocket would eject Microsat R at an altitude of about 277 km. The ‘Kalamsat’ would be the first to use the rocket’s fourth stage as an orbital platform. The fourth stage would be moved to higher circular orbit so as to establish an orbital platform for carrying out experiments. The fourth stage will be restarted and cut-off twice to start the orbital platform function.

ISRO chairman K Sivan told Express that successful launch of Kalamsat would set a good precedent for future student satellite missions.

“Using fourth stage as an orbital platform will provide students an unique opportunity. Students need not worry about the launches or rocket modules for their satellites, and can instead focus just on their experiments,” Sivan said.