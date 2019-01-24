Keys to spirituality

Home Cities Chennai

Intense passion and love for music always pushed Anand Seshadri towards the goal of becoming a performer and a composer.

Published: 24th January 2019 02:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2019 04:39 AM

Anand Seshadri will perform on Friday

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Intense passion and love for music always pushed Anand Seshadri towards the goal of becoming a performer and a composer. The engineering graduate followed his dreams of becoming a full-time pianist. 

Based in Chennai, Anand comes from a family of non-musicians. Until the age of 16, he played classical music and gradually went on to try western music. “It was a spontaneous shift. One of my goals is to integrate South Indian ragas with western music. I also want my audience to understand the music I play. So, lectures are an important part of my recitals. In my upcoming concert, I will present four pieces and explain the motifs, melodies, and themes,” says Anand who performed his first Indian recital in Pune in 2014.  

Anand started with private piano lessons under renowned guitarist Thangadurai Samuel, and he completed grade eight in practical, theory and then LTCL in piano from Trinity College, London, in 2010. He found his way to the Birmingham Conservatoire in the UK, where he completed Master of Music in piano performance with distinction under international pianists David Quigley and Katherine Lam. In November 2016, Anand received a full scholarship from the Ithaca College, United States. He made his US solo concert debut in February 2017. He has also performed in various cities like Pune, Hyderabad, New Delhi, and Goa.

On an average, the 28-year-old plays piano five to six hours a day depending on his schedule. The three Bs — Bach, Brahms, and Beethoven — are his favourite western classical composers. His will perform on 
January 25 at Alliance Francaise. 
For Details: 
BookMyShow.com

